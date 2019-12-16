Disco Biscuits Take Over Revolution Live
Friday, Dec. 13 & Saturday, Dec. 14
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fans packed Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale for an early holiday dance party with the Disco Biscuits for a 2-show run on Friday, Dec. 13 & Saturday, Dec. 14.
The band, which formed when the members were students at the University of Pennsylvania in 1995. Since then, they have steadily built a fervent fan base on the jam band scene.
Those fans were ready to dance on Friday night, packing all 3 levels of the performance area; hooting and hollering when the Biscuits started up another fan favorite song or veered off into one of many extended dance jams!
Here is the setlist for Friday night’s show:
1. Shem-Ra-Boo>
2. Down to the Bottom
3. Freebis Slinky
4. Caterpillar>
5. Hero>
6. Caterpillar
2nd Set
7. Mindless Dribble>
8. Inverted Crickets
9. Strandbar
10. Munchkin Invasion
11. Home Again
