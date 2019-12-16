Disco Biscuits Take Over Revolution Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fans packed Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale for an early holiday dance party with the Disco Biscuits for a 2-show run on Friday, Dec. 13 & Saturday, Dec. 14.

Fans packed Revolution Live for a 2-show run by The Disco Biscuits!

The band, which formed when the members were students at the University of Pennsylvania in 1995. Since then, they have steadily built a fervent fan base on the jam band scene.

Biscuits keyboard solo!

Those fans were ready to dance on Friday night, packing all 3 levels of the performance area; hooting and hollering when the Biscuits started up another fan favorite song or veered off into one of many extended dance jams!

Keeping Biscuits fans dancing!

Here is the setlist for Friday night’s show:

1. Shem-Ra-Boo>

2. Down to the Bottom

3. Freebis Slinky

4. Caterpillar>

5. Hero>

6. Caterpillar

2nd Set

7. Mindless Dribble>

8. Inverted Crickets

9. Strandbar

10. Munchkin Invasion

11. Home Again