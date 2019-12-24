Fire Brigade cover lit version of classic Christmas song

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Media and Public Relations department want you to know that a music video made by some of its firefighters was made while off-duty.

More importantly, no reindeer were hurt.

The band Fire Brigade’s latest release, a rock-n-roll rendition of the 1963 holiday classic “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” has an accompanying music video with a quality you might expect from the bands they cover in their live shows throughout the year.

The Fire Brigade’s version cover release only came to be after its members were all stationed together at Homestead’s Fire Rescue Station 16 in Homestead in 2004.

The rock-n-rollers routinely play in the community and charity events all over the state and overseas.

For those who might want to check the band out one evening, non-seasonal cover tunes include songs by Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick, The Killers, Journey and others.

“The video is a project of love for our community in spreading holiday cheer,” an MDFR spokesperson said.

Likely without having to mention, if the Fire Brigade’s performance brings down the house, its band members will be the first to carry anyone in the crowd to safety.