Rick Allen Makes Exclusive Tour Announcement at Wentworth Hard Rock!

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen came to the Wentworth Gallery at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Thursday, Jan. 9 to make an EXCLUSIVE announcement about the band’s upcoming tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett!

“The Stadium Tour”, as it’s being called, will KICK OFF on Tuesday, July 7 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens!

Allen spoke to Local 10 EXCLUSIVELY about starting the tour here in South Florida!

“The Stadium Tour” wraps up September 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

For tickets or more information click here.

Rick Allen is also exhibiting his artwork at the Wentworth Galleries here in South Florida and YOU CAN MEET HIM!

He’ll be appearing at the Las Olas location on Friday, Jan. 10 from 6-9 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 11, Allen will be meeting fans and answering questions about his artwork at the Wentworth Hard Rock from 1-4 p.m. Also on Saturday, he will make a 2nd appearance at the Wentworth Gallery in Boca Raton Town Center Mall from 6-9 p.m.