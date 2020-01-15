Rappers to battle it out at ‘305 vs 404’ showdown in Miami’s Little Haiti

MIAMI – The Miami vs. Atlanta rap battle will be held inside a custom-built boxing ring on Saturday night at a warehouse in Little Haiti.

During the five-round battle, Denzel Curry -- who started rapping as a boy of Bahamian descent growing up in Miami Gardens’ Carol City neighborhood -- will be representing the 305. East-Atlanta’s Destin Choice Route, better known as J.I.D., will be representing the 404.

Full Screen 1 / 35 ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 14: Rapper Denzel Curry performs onstage at AfroPunk Festival Atlanta at Mechanicsville on October 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

The Miami New Times reported Curry, 24, and Route, 28, launched their careers in the “Soundcloud rap underworld.” Now the former indie rappers are on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Music, Deezer and Pandora.

Red Bull and the Magic City Innovative District are hosting the Curry’s Zeltron World Wide show from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 6301 NE Fourth Ave., near the Little Haiti Soccer Park and the Lemon City Branch Library. General admission is about $16 on Eventbrite. Red Bull will also host shows in Atlanta, Oakland and New York.

