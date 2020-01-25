Commissioner Joe Carollo outraged over alleged adult entertainment party planned for yacht in Miami waters

MIAMI – The SeaFair Mega Yacht is commonly seen in the waters around Downtown Miami.

The City of Miami was recently informed that a party would be held aboard the vessel that features some adult entertainers.

The owner of the yacht, David Lester, told Local 10 News that's not the case, but the city is still doing what it can to stop the event from happening.

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo was outraged after learning the owner of the SeaFair Yacht, who leases a dock on a month-to-month bases near Bayfront Park, has allegedly subleased the vessel to Allure Atlanta.

That company is advertised on social media as the “No. 1 Strip Club & Lounge.”

"Under no circumstances had Bayfront Park approved anything like this," Carollo said. "We can't say what is going to be on there for those six days, we can only go from what we've seen."

Bayfront Park is currently home to Super Bowl Live, a family friendly event featuring live music, interactive games and more ahead of Super Bowl LIV, which takes place next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

But when it comes to adult entertainment, Carollo said it is not permitted in that part of town and it violates city code.

"There should be no adult entertainment while the vessel is in the city limits," the commissioner said.

Carollo has informed the city and state attorney of the plans for the yacht, which Local 10 News learned will feature artists like 21 Savage, Fabulous, Migos, and Future, among others.

"We were also told that these people were going to be bringing in 100 girls from out of state," he said.

Carollo also sent a letter to Lester, saying he is responsible for the event.

"I understand the commissioner's concern based on the advertisement on social media," said Lester. "And the ad has since been pulled."

Lester told Local 10 News' Roy Ramos that there would be no adult entertainment going on aboard the vessel.

The Allure company plans to take the party proposal before city commissioners next week to see if it will be permitted to hold the six-day event.