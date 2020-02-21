Sexy Latin celebrities hit AmericanAirlines Arena for Premios Lo Nuestro 2020

MIAMI – Celebrities strolled down the hot pink carpet on Thursday night at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami for Premios Lo Nuestro 2020, one of the most popular music industry award ceremonies on national Spanish-language television.

Ricky Martin, 48, joined Univision’s 32nd annual celebration -- hosted by Pitbull and Alejandra Espinoza -- in a white suit. The Puerto Rican singer is promoting his latest “Movimiento” album with 12 songs -- including his newly released single “Tiburones.”

The winners of the award ceremony, which has 35 categories, were selected through online votes.

Daddy Yankee handed the Global Icon award to J Balvin, who performed with Jennifer Lopez during the half-time Super Bowl LIV show in Miami Gardens. The 34-year-old Colombian reggaeton singer dedicated the award to all of the Dreamers, the young immigrants who reside in the U.S. unlawfully after moving with their parents as children.

Aside from Ricky Martin, J Balvin and Daddy Yankee, the ceremony’s performers also included Nicky Jam, Greeicy, Mau y Ricky, Natti Natasha, Reykon, Ricardo Montaner, Willie Colón, Yennis, Zion & Lennox, Cazzu, Chiquis, CNCO, David Bisbal, Gerardo Ortiz, Reik, Prince Royce, Thalía and Manuel Turizo.