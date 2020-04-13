Pitbull releases ‘world anthem’ about coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Pitbull released “I Believe That We Will Win,” and said on Monday the “world anthem” is meant to encourage his fans to remain resilient during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When it comes to fear, you can Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise,” said Pitbull, who was born Armando Pérez.

Mr. 305 said the proceeds of the song, released in collaboration with Saban Music Group, will be donated to several charities including Feeding America and the Tony Robbins Foundation.

Pitbull also said that it was important to also keep track of the number of patients who have survived COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

“We should be talking about these numbers to give people hope," Pitbull said on Good Morning America.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter, in downtown Miami, is playing Pitbull’s song at 10 p.m. to the image of the U.S. flag.