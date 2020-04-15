Celebrities step up to help alleviate poverty amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – As economists warn more people will be unemployed in the coming weeks and months, some wealthy celebrities and athletes are stepping up to help their communities.

In Miami, Alonzo Mourning and Gloria and Emilio Estefan are determined to fight hunger.

Since Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin started The “All In Challenge” to raise money for Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, musicians, actors, and other athletes have joined his effort.

Miami’s Alex Rodriguez and Dwayne Wade have both stepped up. The growing list also includes Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest.