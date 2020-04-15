Celebrities step up to help alleviate poverty amid coronavirus pandemic
MIAMI – As economists warn more people will be unemployed in the coming weeks and months, some wealthy celebrities and athletes are stepping up to help their communities.
In Miami, Alonzo Mourning and Gloria and Emilio Estefan are determined to fight hunger.
Since Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin started The “All In Challenge” to raise money for Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, musicians, actors, and other athletes have joined his effort.
Miami’s Alex Rodriguez and Dwayne Wade have both stepped up. The growing list also includes Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest.
Hey everybody, I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Thank you @michaelrubin for the nomination. Go to AllInChallenge.com and watch this video to see what I’ve auctioned off. I hope this helps. . Help me feed the hungry during this challenging and difficult time. I’m excited to be challenging two of the GOATs & two of my good friends, Warren Buffett & @tigerwoods. Let’s raise some money for those in need!
Hey everyone I’ve accepted the #allinchallenge. Go to allinchallenge.com and donate for your chance to win this experience of a lifetime while helping feed the hungry during this challenging time. I nominate @common @candaceparker @chrisbosh to be in the ALL IN CHALLENGE! @dwadecellars
