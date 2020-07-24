These 15 hit music videos from 2000 will bring on the nostalgia

If all the events of 2020 have you counting down the days until the year is over, why not take a trip down memory lane instead, to get your brain in a better place?

There’s no better way than music, right?

In no particular order, here are 15 hit music videos from the year 2000 that might have you cringing, laughing or just happily reminiscing.

1. “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC

2. “Goodbye Earl” by the Chicks

3. “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child

4. “With Arms Wide Open” by Creed

5. “Music”' by Madonna

6. “Oops!...I Did it Again” by Britney Spears

7. “I Knew I Loved You” by Savage Garden

8. “Be With You” by Enrique Iglesias

9. “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” by Fuel

10. “Amazed” by Lonestar

11. “Stellar” by Incubus

12. “Everything You Want” by Vertical Horizon

13. “Stan” by Eminem

14. “Maria Maria” by Santana featuring The Product G&B

15. “What a Girl Wants” by Christina Aguilera

There was no way we could even come close to listing all the hits from 2000. Which one did we miss that you loved in particular?