‘Space Jam’ sequel pays homage to Big 3 Miami Heat moment

Clay Ferraro
, Sports Reporter

Miami
Miami Heat
NBA
"Space Jam 2" gets released on July 21. (Warner Bros.)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It was one of the iconic images of the Miami Heat’s “Big 3” era: Dwyane Wade’s arms outstretched as LeBron James soars through the air to score behind him.

The moment has been brought to life once again on the big screen.

In the newly released trailer for the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Lola plays the role of DWade.

Our own Will Manso, the Miami Heat and even the movie’s own twitter account had some fun with it on Saturday Morning.

The movie gets released on July 16.

