‘Space Jam’ sequel pays homage to Big 3 Miami Heat moment

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It was one of the iconic images of the Miami Heat’s “Big 3” era: Dwyane Wade’s arms outstretched as LeBron James soars through the air to score behind him.

The moment has been brought to life once again on the big screen.

In the newly released trailer for the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Lola plays the role of DWade.

Our own Will Manso, the Miami Heat and even the movie’s own twitter account had some fun with it on Saturday Morning.

The movie gets released on July 16.

Space Jam dropping a Wade-LeBron classic alley oop reference is enough to get me in 😂 https://t.co/XX7noDEaa3 pic.twitter.com/GS62MCLh59 — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 3, 2021