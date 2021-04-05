Universal Orlando Mardi Gras festival extended as Florida drops COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 18

"Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval" extends until May 2 at Universal Orlando Resort.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s annual Mardi Gras celebration has been extended until May just as the state of Florida announced Florida residents of 18 years of age or older now qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Universal Orlando, their annual Mardi Gras event, Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval, has been extended until May 2 due to popular demand.

According to the website, the Mardi Gras celebration is an international food festival with cuisine “inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world, entertainment, and more.” The festival includes cuisine from Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, Spain, and other regions including, of course, New Orleans.

Universal Orlando Resort made the announcement on Twitter, Monday morning. The tweet states, “The party won’t stop! Mardi Gras has been extended to May 2!”

📣 The party won’t stop! 📣



Mardi Gras has been extended to May 2! 💛💜💚 pic.twitter.com/v2VVHWqycV — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 5, 2021

Plus, in true New Orleans fashion, the festival includes floats, street entertainment, Mardi Gras beads, and more.

