All Floridians 18 and older now able to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s the day we’ve been waiting more than a year for. All adults in Florida are now able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at distribution sites across the state, and officials are bracing for what’s sure to be a massive turnout.

Starting Monday, any Floridian 18 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the FEMA-funded hub at Miami Dade College’s North Campus, officials were urging anyone 40 and older to get the shot this past weekend because they expected the site to get much busier with the age requirement dropping.

Monday is the last day that staff members at that site are administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, up to 3,000 Johnson & Johnson doses will be administered daily.

The switchover to J&J is meant to reduce confusion and the need to come back for a booster shot.

But if you already got your first Pfizer dose at that location, you are guaranteed your second dose.

Ad

Those who are 16 and 17 may also receive the Pfizer vaccine only on Monday at Miami Dade College’s North Campus, but a parent or legal guardian has to come and bring proof of the connection, such as a birth certificate or court document.

Proof of residency, such as a Florida government ID, is also required.

Related links

List of cases by city in South Florida

Find a COVID-19 testing site near you

Hospital bed capacity and availability

Coronavirus cases in Florida schools

Ad

Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter

COMPLETE COVERAGE of the coronavirus pandemic