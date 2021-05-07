The Oasis is putting Wynwood on the map for live entertainment. Does South Beach have competition?

WYNWOOD, Fla. – There’s no doubt that in our post-vaccine world, things have changed. From the way we shop (online) to the way we hold our breath behind our masks the moment we hear a faint sneeze or cough, it’s going to take a while before things return “to normal.” Or, maybe things never will.

This is certainly the case in Miami, where it seems as though the entertainment district in South Beach has some friendly competition for the first time — and it’s just out west over the Rickenbacker Causeway.

After an invite-only opening weekend featuring musical acts like Major Lazer and Ludacris, The Oasis in Wynwood seems to be ushering in a new era of live entertainment in Miami-Dade County.

On Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, the restaurant/bar outdoor food hall and concert venue already has headlining acts such as EDM artist Tiësto and reggeaton star Rauw Alejandro.

Although venues such as nightclubs in South Beach attract some of the biggest acts in American music and pop culture, the fact that The Oasis is also a food fall — and an office building — puts it in a category of its own.

What also sets this venue apart is the age restriction — guests must be 18 years or older to purchase concert tickets, unlike a nightclub, which has strict 21 or older policies in place. For all other purposes, people of all ages are welcome to enter The Oasis.

However, as 2021 bleeds into 2022, only time will tell how the Wynwood neighborhood competes with the renown entertainment district in South Beach. (The Kardashians still have yet to step foot in Wynwood, which is telling.)

On Friday, May 7, Tiësto will be performing his new hit single, “The Business,” at the outdoor venue’s live music stage. Then, on Saturday, May 8, Rauw will be performing his platinum hits, including “Fantasias” and “Reloj.”