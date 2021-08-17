Oktoberfest in Munich may be canceled, but Octoberfest in Wynwood is on

Wynwood's Octoberfest presented by Samuel Adams returns for the 11th year to Wynwood.

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Although Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like fans of bier in South Florida will still get to celebrate right in their own backyard.

Returning for the 11th year, Wynwood’s Octoberfest presented by Samuel Adams will provide beer aficionados with a four-day festival reminiscent of the one in Germany with seasonal brews, live music, beer games, and food.

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

From September 9 through September 12, event attendees will get to experience a beer hall filled with beer, photo booths to take “pitchers” in, pumpkin themed-everything, dog-friendly activities, and more.

Although the festival is free to the public, food and beverages are not included.

The event takes place at Wynwood Marketplace located at 2250 NW Second Ave. in Miami. Hours are Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.

For more information, or, to purchase “Party Packs” that include mugs, merchandise, and more, click here.