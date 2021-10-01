Freeform’s ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule is out, and it’s about to be spook-tacular

Did someone say Halloween movies?

Dressing up as a fun character and eating your body weight in candy are some of the great things about Halloween, but few things beat getting wrapped up in a blanket on the couch on an October night to watch Halloween movies, right?

That’s why Freeform is the hottest channel to visit during the month of October, because it has its annual “31 Nights of Halloween,” and the network finally released its schedule of movies. It looks like all of your favorites will air during the month of October.

The month-long movie marathon kicks off Oct. 1, with arguably the three best Halloween movies of all time.

We’ll get a double feature of “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values,” starring Angelica Huston, Christina Ricci and Christopher Lloyd.

After that, buckle in for the cream of the crop of Halloween movies: “Hocus Pocus.” It’s the movie that millennials will love and cherish forever, and younger audiences are beginning to understand why it is a classic.

Better Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as the Sanderson Sisters, and it was announced earlier this year that the three actresses will be reprising their roles for a highly anticipated sequel.

“Hocus Pocus” will air eight times on the network throughout the month, so you have plenty of chances to get witchy and watch.

There are tons of other movies that will air over the next month on Freeform, including “Monster’s Inc,” “Shrek,” “Halloweentown,” “Ghostbusters” and more.

To see the full schedule, click the link here.