iii Points rocks in Wynwood on despite rain

The Strokes lighting up the stage at iii Points 2021.

MIAMI – The iii Points Music Festival returned to Mana in Wynwood this past Friday and Saturday.

Despite a weekend of wet weather, thousands of fans filled the fields, streets and warehouses to hear live music until the wee hours.

The headlining band Friday was The Strokes, and fans stood in a drenching downpour waiting for the band to begin.

Lead singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes.

Texas-based Khruangbin also performed on Friday to a delighted field of fans who didn’t stop dancing.

Khruangbin had fans grooving from their first song.

Saturday night brought the legendary rap supergroup Wu-Tang Clan to the Mind Melt stage.

Bassist and bandleader Thundercat had the crowd grooving to his wild solos and scale runs.