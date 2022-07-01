Where can you see fireworks this Fourth of July? Here’s a guide

After cancellations and scaling down due to COVID-19, this year many public Fourth of July festivities are back in full swing.

Here’s where to see fireworks.

Miami-Dade County

Coconut Grove’s 4th of July Celebration with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami. For more info, click here.

Coral Gables’ Fourth of July at the Biltmore Hotel. Monday, July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. Grounds open at 5 p.m. concert at 7 p.m. fireworks at 9 p.m. For more info, click here.

Doral’s Independence Day at Trump National Doral. Admission to the event begins Monday, July 4, at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami. For more info, click here.

Hialeah’s celebration features music from Leoni Torres, Chacal and Srta. Dayana! Also, DJ Yus, DJ A10 and DJ Cuba. The celebration includes a fireworks and laser display and food from local food trucks. Monday, July 4 from 4 to 11 p.m., Milander Park, 4800 Palm Ave, Hialeah. For info, click here.

Homestead’s annual Independence Day Bash: Homestead Race to the 4th of July celebration. Gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Blvd., Homestead; For info, click here.

Miami’s 4th of July bash: Bayfront Park: Features Timbalive, Julio Montalvo and Latin All Stars. 4 to 9 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami.

Miami Beach/North Beach’s Fire on the Fourth” celebration: Fire on the Fourth kicks off at noon on Monday, July 4 at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue in the sand bowl behind the North Beach Bandshell. Events until 9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. In and around the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave. For information, click here.

Ocean Drive Association’s free patriotic concert with the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival followed by fireworks, 8:30 p.m., Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Drive., Miami Beach. For info, click here.

Miami Gardens’ fireworks show, gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., Calder Casino, 21001 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens. For info, click here.

Miami Lakes’ 19th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show: 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, Miami Lakes Veteran’s Park, 15151 NW 82nd Ave., free general admission. For info, click here.

Miami Springs’ July 4th Fireworks, Monday, July 4, 8 p.m. Miami Springs Golf and Country Club, 650 Curtiss Parkway. For info, click here.

Palmetto Bay’s Fourth of July, Monday, July 4, starts at 6 p.m., Village Hall, 9705 East Hibiscus St. For info, click here.

Surfside’s resident Fourth of July celebration, Monday, July 4, fireworks at 9 p.m., Surfside Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave. Surfside residents must show Surfside ID or picture ID with current address. All guests must be accompanied by a Surfside resident. For info, click here.

Broward County

Fort Lauderdale’s 4th of July Spectacular, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Monday, July 4. Featuring the B52s, performance at 7:30 to 8:45 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. For info, click here.

Hallandale Beach’s Freedom Fest, food, entertainment fireworks, Monday, July 4. Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. Fireworks at 9 p.m. For info, click here.

Hollywood’s Star-Spangled Spectacular, entertainment starts at the Hollywood Beach Theater at Johnson Street. Monday, July 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. For info, click here.

Pompano Beach’s 4th of July Firework Extravaganza, Monday, July 4, Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. For info, click here.

- Compiled by Michelle Solomon