Trailer for new season of ‘The Crown’ is out and we have a lot of feelings

This image released by Netflix shows Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown." (Alex Bailey/Netflix via AP)

On the same day as British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from office after serving for only six weeks, Netflix decided to choose chaos and drop the trailer for the new season of “The Crown.”

Netflix has probably had it planned for months that they would drop the trailer today, but the timing could not be more perfect.

In case you’ve never heard of “The Crown,” the show follows the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, from the time right before her coronation to modern day. As the season go on, news casts have stepped in to play the aging characters. The show is currently in its fifth season.

The new season will follow the divorce and repercussions between the King Charles and Princess Diana. The cast has been aged up, and we’ll see Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Dominic West as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.

The season will also focus on the failed marriages of Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

The season will reportedly end with the death of Diana, which I’m sure will get all of us emotional. It’s been well over 20 years since Diana’s death, so most adults still remember the shocking moment all too well.

You can watch the trailer for the new season below.