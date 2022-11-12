Santa’s Enchanted Forest opens in larger property

MEDLEY, Fla. – Santa’s Enchanted Forest opened for its 39th year on Friday. The home of Santa’s Enchanted Forest for 37 years was Tropical Park. Its 38th year was in Hialeah. This year it is at a much larger property.

The Christmas-themed park, at 7400 NW 87 Ave, usually opens from 5 p.m. to midnight. It is just southeast of the WM Medley Landfill, at 9350 NW 89 Ave., which opens from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s also east of Covanta Energy, a waste management service that opens 24 hours at 6990 NW 97 Ave., in Doral.

Maritza Gutierrez, a spokeswoman for Santa’s Enchanted Forest, said its proximity to these locations is not an issue at all for parkgoers and employees. She said a whole lot went into transforming the new site, which includes more attractions, and security improvements such as metal detectors.

The park will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. It will open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It will also open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Parking is free.

Single-day tickets range from about $35 to $43. The Season Pass ranges from about $58 to some $67. An additional Express Pass is available for about $28 and preferred parking is about $20 to $35. For more information and tickets, visit this page.

