Just keep flying? Finding Nemo Jr. arrives at Broward Center for Performing Arts

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. is not only swimming its way to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts starting next week.

The Disney classic will have a little bit of everything from singing to dancing and even flying.

For the past several weeks, teen actors have been spending their summer practicing and getting ready for a big performance as they learn how to soar.

Local 10 News spoke with Lea Boldon, who was casted as Nemo in the play and says she’s ready to swim, fly and do it all.

“I’m a little nervous, I’m a little excited, I’ve never flown before me personally, so I’m excited for it all,” she said.

Cast members playing Nemo, Dory, Marlin and Bruce will now soar instead of swim.

“I realized when I got the part, I was told oh you are going to be flying. I was like..no..yeah..I’m flying!” said Sebastian Baena, who plays Marlin.

The actors said they practiced how to fly for the first time and described the feeling as exhilarating.

There will be 12 shows in total in July and these young thespians can’t wait to grace the stage.

Read the schedule below.

Thursday, July 6 at 10 AM and 12 PM

Friday, July 7 at 10 AM and 1 PM

Saturday, July 8 at 11 AM and 2 PM

Thursday, July 13 at 10 AM and 12 PM

Friday, July 14 at 10 AM and 12 PM

Saturday, July 15 at 2 PM

Saturday, July 15 at 11 AM - *A Sensory-Inclusive Performance

The Sensory-Inclusive Performance is intended to create a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.

To create a sensory-Inclusive setting, slight adjustments have been made to the production including reduced sound levels, no flashing or strobe lights and minimal special effects. An area adjacent to the theater has been designated as a Quiet Room with specially trained volunteers to provide audience support, according to event organizers.