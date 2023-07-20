DJ Khaled donates $20K to children’s charity at Miami Beach celebrity golf tournament

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – DJ Khaled spent his Thursday morning competing at the Miami Beach Golf Club with his famous friends and athletes to give back to the South Florida community.

The DJ, music producer and rapper, whose real name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, kicked off Thursday’s event by presenting checks through his We The Best Foundation to give back to kids that want a future on the green.

Khaled presented one check for $20,000 to Fore Life, a not-for-profit organization that uses golf to empower vulnerable youth.

Khaled rubbed clubs with his many pals from all walks of celebrity life, from rappers Diddy, 2Chainz, Fat Joe, Offset, Quavo and Timbaland, to athletes Hassan Whiteside, Jorge Posada and Odell Beckham Jr.

Brooks Koepka, who tied for second place at the 2023 Masters, was also on the green to compete.

Rapper Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, who was the first person to put Khalid on the radio in Miami, told Local 10 News he’s proud to see how far Khalid has come.

“I’m out here for DJ Khaled,” Campbell said. “He’s a community-oriented guy and he’s always been giving back. People just don’t know.”

Khaled and rapper Joseph Antonio Cartagena — better known as Fat Joe — spoke with Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier after the event to share their love and respect for the community and people that attended.

“We have never seen so many people of color at a golf course,” Cartagena said. “Whoever you name came out and that’s because Khaled preaches positivity in whatever he does.”

“We’re bringing awareness to golf and having so much fun. This is something we’re going to do every year in Miami,” he said. “Golf is bringing us all together to represent the young world but what’s really bringing us out here is unity.”

For more information on the We the Best Foundation Golf Classic, click here.