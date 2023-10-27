Taylor Swift achieves billionaire status amid record-breaking Eras tour

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla – It seems Taylor Swift has officially joined the billionaire club.

The beloved singer-songwriter famously embarked on her record-breaking “Eras Tour” this year, which CNN recently reported could gross $2.2 billion in ticket sales — and has raised Swift’s net worth to $1.1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News analysis Friday.

Swift is one of the few artists to reach that milestone through music and concerts alone, joining Jay-Z, Rihanna and Ye, according to Billboard.com

The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert film this month, grossing over $178 million.

The 34-year-old has plenty of other reasons to celebrate following Friday’s release of her re-recorded “1989″ album and her “Eras Tour” concert film dominating the box office.

Swift also announced in early August that she is bringing her Eras Tour to South Florida next year.

Swifties in South Florida will be able to catch the concert in Miami on Oct. 18, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 in 2024.

Swift will also make stops next year in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

Visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.