North Beach Music Festival is back in December!

Miami Beach, FLA. – The North Beach Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell from Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Disco Biscuits are headlining this year’s festival, playing 2 full sets on Friday and Saturday nights!

Cory Wong closes out the show on Sunday night.

Other featured performers include Sunsquabi, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Eggy, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Mark Farina, Say She She, The Heavy Pets, The Adam Deitch Quartet (Adam will also do a DJ set!), Electric KIF, Erica Falls & Vintage Soul, Ajeva, Brad Miller featuring Oz Noy & Thomas Pridgen and Twyn!

