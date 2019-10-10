Bad Bunny on campus in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - One of Latin music's biggest stars surprised local students with a visit during a high school assembly.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican trap and reggeaton megastar, visited Hialeah Senior High School on Thursday to the surprise of students.

His visit was part of a partnership with McDonald's and Miami-Dade Public schools to encourage students to apply for McDonald's Hacer National Scholarship, which each year awards five students up to $100,000 each.

"(Bad Bunny's visit) motivated me to look at more scholarships, because I haven't been doing that," one student said. "This helped."

Bad Bunny's mother was a school teacher, and the singer said she taught him to be responsible. She also instilled in him a love for education.

Before his visit ended, he fielded questions from students in the audience. Overall, he said the students left him feeling inspired, while the visit brought back memories of his own good times in high school.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.