Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

LOS ANGELES - Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, 78, has hosted the popular game show since it was revived in 1984. He recently signed a contract extension to continue hosting Jeopardy! through 2022.

Although he says his prognosis is not very encouraging, Trebek says he intends to remain the host of the show through the current season. Any plans after this season remain up in the air.

"Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," said Trebek in a video post released by the show.

In December 2017, Trebek took a medical leave after undergoing surgery to remove blood clots in his brain suffered after hitting his head in a fall. The broadcast schedule of the show was unaffected as Jeopardy! tapes months of episodes in advance of their airing.

Trebek was born in Canada, but became a U.S. citizen in 1998.

