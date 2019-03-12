Lights, camera, action! South Florida Hooters girls appear in new commercials

Briana Smith (second from left) and Allison Calderon (far right) appear in a series of new Hooters commercials. Both Hooters girls hail from South Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Some familiar faces are coming to a television near you.

Three Hooters girls from South Florida are prominently featured in some new commercials for the Florida-based restaurant chain.

Allison Calderon, Briana Smith and Gianna Tulio have been cast in a series of new Hooters commercials.

If they look familiar, they should. All three have appeared in recent editions of the annual Hooters calendar.

Smith, who works at the Sunrise location, and Tulio, who works in Boca Raton, appear in the new "Win or Lose" commercial promoting 15 boneless wings and a pitcher of domestic beer for $15 during the NCAA tournament.

Calderon, who works in Hialeah, and Smith can be seen in two commercials promoting the new stuffed wings at Hooters. Both commercials were released last month.

Smith even got a speaking part.

Tulio also appears in a new commercial featuring NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, who drives the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet.

The Miss June 2019 calendar girl shares the spotlight with Miss Hooters International Laiken Baumgarner and two others who were chosen from Hooters girls throughout the country.

Courtesy of Hooters Gianna Tulio (far right), who works at the Hooters in Boca Raton, poses with NASCAR driver Chase Elliott in front of his No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet.

"Being able to attend the NASCAR races and stand in the pits with Chase Elliott's crew made me beyond grateful to represent Boca Raton," Tulio said. "Hooters gave me a once-in-a-lifetime experience not everyone gets to have."

The ladies traveled to North Carolina and New York to record the commercials.

