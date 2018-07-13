Local10.com weekend guide: July 13-15

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happening, including concerts, movies and entertainment throughout South Florida.

Music:

Sam Smith will make you feel "The Thrill of it All" when he performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami. He will be performing all of your favorite songs like "Stay with Me" and "I'm Not the Only One."

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Sam Smith performs in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 4, 2015.

Movies:

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" is coming to theaters Friday and fans of the movie are already raving.

It returns all of your favorite characters from the first two movies, led by Count Dracula and Mavis (voiced by Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez). Just based on the trailer, it will be a (trick or) treat for the whole family.

If you love Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you will love him in his new movie "Skyscraper." This thriller is about a former FBI agent, played by Johnson, who must rescue his family from a skyscraper after it is taken over by terrorists.

Sports:

This is your chance to meet NASCAR driver Chase Elliott as he zips through several South Florida Hooters locations this Friday and Saturday.

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet, participates in pre-race activities before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro will be making a stop at the Hooters in Fort Lauderdale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. He'll then head to the Boca Raton location from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elliott will appear at the Hooters of Pembroke Pines from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and the Hialeah location from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Be sure to race on over and meet him.

Entertainment:

YouTubers David Dobrik and Jason Nash are bringing their Views tour to the Broward Center this Saturday at 7p.m. There will be special guests, including Scotty Sire.

Bring out your inner superhero this weekend at Florida Supercon at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. You will have the chance to meet Captain Kirk, the original Incredible Hulk and other iconic characters.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Get ready for some laughter when Mike Epps performs at the Palm Beach Improv.

The "Next Friday" actor has shows Saturday at 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and midnight and shows Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Hooters of Boca Raton will be hosting the third annual Pooches on the Patio from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a pet-friendly event and all leashed pets are welcome. There will also be dogs available for adoption at the event.

All proceeds benefit the Tri County Animal Rescue's medical fund.

