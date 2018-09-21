Local10.com weekend guide: Sept. 21-23

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

If it was God's plan to see a double dose of Drake this weekend in Miami, the plan has been put on hold.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drake was scheduled to perform with Migos at the American Airlines Arena on Friday and Saturday night, but the concerts have been postponed until November.

Instead, you can trek north to Boca Raton for a good cause. Country music singer Justin Moore will headline a benefit concert for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students at Florida Atlantic University.

Country music singer Justin Moore is set to perform at a benefit concert for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community.

Movies

The man behind NBC's hit show "This Is Us" moves to the silver screen for "Life Itself." Iscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderes star in this drama from writer-director Dan Fogelman.

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett bring to life the 1973 novel "The House with a Clock in Its Walls."

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is at it again with "Fahrenheit 11/9." The political documentary chronicles the presidency of Donald Trump. You can read a review of the movie here.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

This is your last chance to see the Marlins at home. They'll conclude their 2018 schedule at Marlins Park by hosting the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

It's also busy weekend for football at Hard Rock Stadium.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images Miami wide receiver Lawrence Cager is congratulated by wide receiver Darrell Langham after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Savannah State Tigers on Sept. 8, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

First, the crosstown rivalry is renewed as FIU takes on the Hurricanes at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Then the winless Oakland Raiders visit the undefeated Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment

Funny man Jerry Seinfeld brings his 90-minute stand-up comedy routine to the Adrienne Arsht Center this Friday evening. Tickets to the show are still available.

The New World Symphony and Baptist Health are teaming up to present the NWS Open House, offering a full day of family friendly activities Saturday at the New World Center.

The Open House begins at 9 a.m. and lasts throughout the day as a way to make classical music and health care more accessible to the public. There will be beach cleanups, self-defense classes, Zumba, yoga (and the dog version), scavenger hunts, face painting and vendor booths.

Click here for more info.

The ever popular Brew 2 at the Zoo is back. Enjoy exotic animals and craft beers from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Palm Beach Zoo in West Palm Beach. You must be 21 or older to purchase tickets.

