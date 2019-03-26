'Karate Kid' returning to South Florida theaters. No body bags needed.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - "The Karate Kid" is returning to theaters for a whole new generation of martial artists.

First released in 1984, the original karate classic tells the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), a New Jersey teenager who is suddenly transplanted to Southern California and runs afoul of karate champion Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Along the way, he finds a friend in mysterious handyman Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita), who teaches him karate through unconventional means.

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, "The Karate Kid" will return to movie theaters throughout South Florida for two days only this Friday and Sunday. Show times vary depending upon location.

"The Karate Kid" spawned two sequels in the 1980s, a 1994 spin-off movie with Morita reprising his role, a 2010 remake and a YouTube series, "Cobra Kai," that continues the story of a now-grown LaRusso and Lawrence.

A special introduction from Macchio and Zabka, along with a sneak preview from the second season of "Cobra Kai," will be shown before the movie.

