Skip Marley previews upcoming Kaya Fest in Miami

MIAMI - The grandson of Bob Marley, reggae artist Skip Marley, stopped by Local 10 News to preview the upcoming Kaya Fest in Miami.

"I call it what I am feeling, it stems from reggae, but you know, music can go through different avenues," Marley said of his musical style.

He also spoke about his performance with Katy Perry at this year's Grammy Awards and the combination of their styles.

"It's good to bring the message to more people, that's the point of it," Marley said.

Marley's music is all about the message. In his song "Calm Down" he wanted the message to get across to all people.

"I feel like that song was really towards all people and we all have that one point where we have to collect our thoughts and come back to the table before we overreact," Marley said.

The Kaya Fest was created in the spirit of Bob Marley by his son Stephen Marley to celebrate an expression of unity and excellence through music.

The festival will be headlined by the Marley brothers, Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Ky-mani and Julian.

There will be performances by Pitbull, Kes the Band and Busta Rhymes.

The third generation Marley Family will also perform, including, Jo Mersa Marley, Skip Marley, Yohan Marley, Mystic Marley and DJ Shacia Payne.

Kaya Fest starts at 1:30 p.m. on April 20 at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami. Tickets costs $51 to $300. For more information, visit livenation.com.

