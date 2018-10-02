XXXTentacion's fans play for guided visit to rapper's mausoleum, portrait

MIAMI - An XXXTentacion fan will win an all-expenses-paid trip for a guided visit to the rapper's mausoleum with his mother and an original portrait.

After her 20-year-old son, Jahseh Onfroy, was killed in a June robbery, Cleopatra Bernard partnered with an artist to raise money for the XXX Tentacion Foundation Inc.

Bernard said the nonprofit organization "provides every dollar we receive to underprivileged children and their families" in memory of her son.

Artist Bankrupt gave a portrait of XXXTentacion to Bernard and created a second one, so she could raffle it and use the money to fund the foundation.

"We came up with a plan to raise money for X's nonprofit to give to various charities and families in need," the Central Florida artist said in a statement. "Needless to say, we're both looking forward to helping our community and those in need."

The XXXTentacion Memorial Art Raffle tickets went on sale on Monday at Art by Bankrupt's site.

