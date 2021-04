Ausencia de los hermanos Castro pone a prueba la estructura comunista de Cuba, afirman expertos

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 1986 file photo, Cuban President Fidel Castro, left, joins hands with his younger brother Raul Castro, chief of the Cuban Armed Forces and first vice president, after the two were reelected during the 3rd Cuban Communist Party Congress session in Havana, Cuba. For most of his life, Raul Castro played second-string to his brother, but for the past decade, its Raul who's been the face of communist Cuba. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)