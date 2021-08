Florida rompe otro récord de COVID con 27,584 nuevos casos

Student Rose Jean-Mary, 19, receives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from registered nurse Isabel Ruiz, right, at St. Thomas University, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Miami. The university offered a pop-up vaccination site for students on move-in day in preparation for the first day of school August 23. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)