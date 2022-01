Florida regresa a los más de 70,000 casos diarios de COVID

Employees of Nomi Health check in a long line of people for COVID-19 tests, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. The omicron variant has unleashed a fresh round of fear and uncertainty, for travelers, shoppers and party-goers around the U.S. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

