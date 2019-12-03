Giving Tuesday is still somewhat new in the grand scheme of social media things, and even though your first thought might be donating money, there are plenty of other ways to give, so don’t feel like you can’t participate if you don’t happen to have the funds at the moment.

GivingTuesday.org had a handful of ideas, and we couldn’t help but agree they are great ways to give.

1. Give your time. Think about ways you can volunteer to gain the chance to make an impact in your community or elsewhere. Don’t feel like it has to be done on Tuesday, but commit that day to a time that will work for you. Unsure of where to start? Click here to search nonprofits in your neighborhood, or check with VolunteerMatch.

2. Do something for your community. Connect with leaders in your area to see how you can get involved in making an impact in your community. Check the Giving Tuesday organization’s community campaign page to find out if there are any events going on near you.

3. Donate blood. It’s such an easy and helpful thing to do. According to GivingBlood.org, blood is needed every two seconds. And while only 37% of the country’s population is eligible to give blood, less than 10% of those who can donate actually do so annually. It only takes about one hour to donate blood and can give another person the gift of life.

4. Use your voice. Find a cause that matters to you and advocate for it. Reach out to an elected official to see how you can help with solutions on issues like homelessness, mental health care or a slew of other things that need some attention in your area.

5. Use your talent. Do you have a specialty? Lend your talent in finance, legal help, marketing or whatever your knack is to help a nonprofit. Search pro bono opportunities, or you can contact local nonprofits to find out how you can use your skills to help.

Consider other ways you may be other to participate in #GivingTuesday that could make an impact without having to spend money.

And if you don’t have the time to do something specific on #GivingTuesday, make the day, instead, one of commitment to a cause and follow through.

What are you doing this year for #GivingTuesday? We’d love to hear about it in the comment section below.