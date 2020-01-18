Explore the 3 newest businesses to launch in Miami

Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Miami? From a deli to a pizza shop, read on for the newest businesses to open recently.

Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli

Photo: Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli/Yelp

Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli is a deli, offering bagels, sandwiches and more that's located at 860 N.E. 79th St.

Hailing from Jersey Shore, chef Michael Schwartz bring a taste of the Jewish deli to Miami, notes the business's website. Expect bagels, schmears and sour pickles plus pastrami and smoked salmon are available by the pound. Drop by for breakfast and try the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich (on your choice of a plain or sesame bagel) or avocado and sprouts cream cheese sandwich.

Dc Pie

Stop by 1010 Brickell Ave., Suite 200 in Brickell and you'll find Dc Pie, a new bar, offering pizza, chicken wings and more.

According to the business's Facebook page, "DC PIE CO. offers Brooklyn brick oven pies, fresh cocktails and family-style classic Italian fare with commitment to hospitality, high quality food and attention to detail."

Beyond pizza, the menu features items like all-beef meatballs with spiced ricotta, house sauce and basil, sweet hot wings with blue cheese and a cannoli dessert.

Ms Benedict

Photo: Bren V./Yelp

Ms Benedict is a new wine bar and breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee and tea and more that's located at 3301 N.E. First Ave., Suite 101.

This all-day dining and wine care serves up bowls, build-your-own omelets, toasts, flatbreads and more. Brunch options include Cuban egg Benedict; Mykonos toast and a slice of banana bread with an Americano or blue matcha with oat milk.

