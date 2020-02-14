Sober singles connect on dating app

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Are you sober and single? A South Florida couple has designed a mobile dating app to help connect sober singles.

Joaquin and Jeannie Barreda run Peaceful Ridge Recovery and Neuro Wellness Centers of America in Coral Springs. Joaquin Barreda says he’s committed himself to help others fight the same battle he struggles with; Barreda has been sober for seven years.

He credits the relationship he has with his wife, Jeannie, for helping him through rough moments.

“My goal is to really help people meet other people and find the love, and share the kinda love I have for my wife,” said Barreda.

The app is called CASL, an acronym for Clean and Sober Love, and is available in English and Spanish. The Barredas say they have 25,000 active members in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South America.

Barreda says working with his clients he learned that they all wanted to find a special connection in life, however, being in recover was creating challenges in dating.

"Are you supposed to say you are not gonna go to a bar? Are you gonna show up with a sign that says, 'Hi ‚I am an alcoholic?’ “ said Barreda.

In its two years in existence, the couple says they have received feedback from many users who say they have found love or, at least, been able to socialize in a sober world.

Barreda has this to say to critics who have criticized the app as a way to for addicts to meet other addicts. “People are out there dating addicts and alcoholics all the time. The benefit of our app is that you are dating someone in recovery.”