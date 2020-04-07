The 3 best shoe stores in Miami

Looking to visit the best shoe stores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shoe stores in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for shoe stores.

Consumers in the Miami area tend to spend more in the spring at retail and wholesale businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Miami-area retail and wholesale businesses rose to $855,533 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. iRun Running &Walking Speciality Store

Photo: I Run C./Yelp

First on the list is iRun Running &walking Speciality Store. Located at 5050 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 103, the shoe store is the highest-rated shoe store in Miami, boasting five stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp.

2. Shoe Gallery

Photo: shoe gallery/Yelp

Next up is downtown's Shoe Gallery, situated at 244 N.E. First Ave. With four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, the shoe store, which offers accessories, mobile phone accessories and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Christian Louboutin

Photo: Christian Louboutin/Yelp

The Little Haiti's Christian Louboutin, an outpost of the chain located at 155 N.E. 40th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shoe store and cosmetics and beauty supply spot, which offers leather goods and more, 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.