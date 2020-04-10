You asked, we’re answering: 5 things you want to know about COVID-19

We recently put out an article in which the World Health Organization addressed some COVID-19-related “rumors” making their way around the internet and social media.

We got a handful of answers on what’s fact and what’s fiction, but as we did that, we wanted to know: What other questions do you have about COVID-19?

We asked and you answered.

We have received an overwhelming number of questions, and we’re working hard to get more answers for you. We are addressing the following for now, and we’ll be sure to continue answering more.

Do you have a question about COVID-19? After reading through these answers, be sure to click the link at the bottom to send us your questions.

Is ibuprofen dangerous to use for someone with the virus?

There is no research or data to suggest ibuprofen is dangerous for someone with COVID-19 to use.

However, Dr. Frank McGeorge, an emergency room doctor and reporter for our sister-station, WDIV-TV in Detroit, said there’s evidence that non-steroidal anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen could increase the risk of having a stroke or heart attack. In addition, a study from the Journal of Infections Diseases found a higher rate of heart attacks with respirator infections.

McGeorge said if there is concern about taking ibuprofen, especially in older people, take acetaminophen or Tylenol for a fever.

How long does recovery take after the symptoms first appear?

Though there is no hard answer to this question, there is an estimated window. And even still, it depends on how hard COVID-19 hits you.

Those who have mild cases of the coronavirus appear to recover within one to two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

However, those who have severe cases may take six weeks or more to recover, and it’s still unclear what long-term effects there may be.

Should you be washing your hands every 20 minutes?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t list a specific interval of time in which you should wash your hands, but recommends doing it often, especially during these key times when you are likely to get and spread germs:

Before, during, and after preparing food

Before eating food

Before and after caring for someone at home who is sick with vomiting or diarrhea

Before and after treating a cut or wound

After using the toilet

After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

After touching an animal, animal feed, or animal waste

After handling pet food or pet treats

After touching garbage

After you have been in a public place and touched an item or surface that may be frequently touched by other people, such as door handles, tables, gas pumps, shopping carts, or electronic cashier registers/screens, etc.

Before touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, because that’s how germs enter our bodies.

Is COVID-19 contracted ONLY through person-to-person transmission? Are animals excluded?

While coronaviruses that infect animals can sometimes spread to people, it is rare. Keep in mind, coronavirus is a term that identifies a large family of viruses — some of which cause illness in people, others in certain types of animals, the CDC says.

While officials don’t know the exact source of COVID-19, they know the first infections were linked to a live animal market. Now, the virus is spreading primarily from person to person.

The first case of an animal testing positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. was a tiger at a zoo in New York City, but there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people, or that they might be a source of infection in the United Stations.

CDC officials say they are aware of a very small number of pets outside the United States reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with COVID-19.

However, the CDC says there is no evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading the 2019 novel coronavirus in the United States.

Can COVID-19 be transmitted through sexual intercourse?

So far, there’s no evidence that COVID-19 is spread through semen or vaginal fluids, according to Planned Parenthood. However, if you’re within 6 feet of someone, or sharing other bodily fluids, such as saliva, it can be spread. Therefore, it would be easy to get COVID-19 if you have in-person sexual contact with someone who has it. Learn more by clicking or tapping here.

Did we answer your question about COVID-19? If not, click here to let us know what you’d like to find out about the novel coronavirus.