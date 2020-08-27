Officer moves into historic home inside neighborhood park

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Last time we met Officer Justin Fairburn, he had responded to a 911 call of a kid who had his bike stolen.

Fairburn got a bunch of his fellow Fort Lauderdale police officers together, went to Walmart and got that kid a new bike.

That’s the type of guy he is, so when the opportunity came up to live at a neighborhood park, of course he went for it.

“An email was sent out through the department for officers and I put it for it,” Fairburn said.

Originally located on Las Olas Boulevard, the Annie Beck House was built in the early 1900s and now it’s home Fairburn and his family.

“I like that it’s old ... like when you walk it’s got that echo in it,” Fairburn said.

The traditional craftsman style bungalow used to be home of the Broward Trust for Historic Preservation and the Fort Lauderdale junior woman’s club.

Now it sits at Middle River Terrace Park — which means officer Fairburn gets to be extra friendly with people in the community.

“I get to meet people like the gentleman that just walked by. Him and I were hanging out the other day talking,” Fairburn said. “People have come over, knocked on the door, just want to know who I am and meet me.”