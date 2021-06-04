Partly Cloudy icon
Hey dads: What do you REALLY want for Father’s Day?

Michelle Ganley
, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Calling all dads!
Calling all dads! (Photo by Josh Willink from Pexels)

Calling all fathers, dads-to-be and paternal figures: We have an important question for you.

If you could have anything for Father’s Day, what would it be?

Something as simple as a nap, or some uninterrupted “you” time? Or are you an empty-nester, and you’re dying for a nice lunch or dinner with your adult children?

A vacation? A watch? No answer is too big or small -- even if you have something funny to contribute, we want to hear it!

Oh, and we just might use your response in a future story, so please, we’ll take all answers: Serious, sarcastic and candid.

Thank you in advance! Happy Father’s Day in the coming weeks to everyone who celebrates.

