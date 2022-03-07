How sweet are you on breakfast? Try your hand at this quiz about beloved cereal

If there was one thing that made a minor comeback during the pandemic, it was cereal.

The popular breakfast food had sales of more than $9 billion in 2020, up from $8 billion in 2019. In 2021, sales remained high, at $8.66 billion, according to IRI.

An estimated 50% of Americans eat cereal for breakfast every day, according to History of Cereals, and it’s historically been a staple food for kids before they run off to the bus stop in the morning.

Ad

For all the college students out there, how many have looked at what’s being served at the dorm dining on any night and opted for a bowl of cereal for dinner?

With Monday being National Cereal Day, see how much you know about your favorite cereals and their history by taking the quiz below.