Earth Day happenings: Celebrate Friday and all weekend long

This year's National Water Dance performance/Miami is at the South Dade Cultural Arts Center.

MIAMI, Fla. – Here are some Earth Day events happening throughout South Florida on Earth Day, April 22 and throughout the Earth Day Weekend.

Friday, April 22

Urban Agriculture Terrarium Workshop

On Earth Day, a discussion of growing herbs, flowers and plants that help detoxify the environment while minimizing your carbon footprint. Enjoy cocktails and build your very own terrarium.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Showfields, 530 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.

Free but registration required.

Earth Day Beach Clean Up, Dania Beach

5 p.m., 300 North Beach Road, Dania Beach, in front of Quarterdeck Restaurant. Family friendly event with free T-shirts, refreshments, free parking. Info at (954) 924-6800, ext. 3607.

Saturday, April 23

Arbor Tree Drive-Thru Tree Giveaway

8 a.m., Betty Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199 St., Miami Gardens.

Participants will be given two trees of their choosing from a list of over a dozen varieties. The quantities vary so they’ll be distributed on a first come first serve basis. No rainchecks and no walk-ups. Tree(s) are free to those who pre-register.

Miami Freedom Project: Clean up the Key with Andrew Otazo

9 a.m. , Historic Virginia Key Beach Park Party Tent, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami

Celebrate Earth Week by joining Miami Freedom Project and Historic Virginia Key Beach Park Trust for a Saturday beach clean-up.

Find out more and register here.

Miami-Dade County Parks Cleanup

Join one of the three coastal cleanups taking place at the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach (9 to 11 a.m.), Crandon Park in Key Biscayne (9 to 11 a.m.) and Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

The Miami-Dade County Sea Turtle Conservation Program will be present at the Crandon Park location to share information with participants. Wear sunscreen, bring a water bottle and snacks.

Zoo Miami Party for the Planet

Party For The Planet is an interactive scavenger hunt for kids, on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests will complete educational missions in a quest to save the planet after downloading the Eventzee app and entering the Zoo Miami event code.

Zoo Miami is at 12400 S.W. 152nd St., Miami. Find out more about the event here.

Everglades National Park Junior Rangers program

10:30 a.m. Earth Art!, Flamingo Visitor Center. Session Supplies limited to 10 participants. Find out more here.

“Dancing Out of Time: National Water Dance/Miami 2022″

A multi-cultural salute to Miami and the people of the Greater Everglades. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center., 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay.

Free admission, but ticket required.

3 p.m. Interwoven art exhibit and Everglades stories shared by members of the Miccosukee and Seminole communities; 4 p.m. is a Dance Performance, with soundscape provided by Afrobeta. The audience will be called over to the grassy performance area behind the theater by Samuel Tommie’s flute and the rhythms of Miami Bloco Community Samba School.

Performing include Miami artists: Karen Peterson and Dancers, Ife-Ile Afro Cuban Dance and Drums, Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory , Jubilation Dance Ensemble of MDC Kendall Campus, Dimensions Dance Theater, Olujimi Dance Collective, NWD Projects, Miami Sound Choir.

Lawn chairs and picnic blankets. No coolers are permitted. Everyone is invited to come dance, and engage in the actions on climate.

Watch from home on live stream at 3:30 p.m. https://www.nwdprojects.org/national-water-dance/)

Find out more about National Water Dance festivities all over the country by clicking here.

Earth Love Festival

The Mango Grove, 18550 SW 134th Ave., Miami

Speakers, opening prayer, music. Festivities begin at noon. $15 to $33.

Noon to 8 p.m.

Get tickets and see the schedule.

Sunday, April 24

“Everglades Songbook Suite”

Sunday, 4 p.m., Everglades National Park Long Pine Key Amphitheater, 4001 State Highway 9336, Homestead.

Live Arts Miami and Community Arts & Culture presents Jose Elias’ Everglades Songbook Suite, a dynamic live concert featuring new musical compositions and magical soundscapes.

The concert is free but park entry fees apply. RSVP strongly encouraged.

Register here.