Local Girl Scouts troop celebrating milestone anniversary

The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida (GSTF) will soon be celebrating a momentous milestone. The leadership development organization for girls is counting down to its centennial anniversary this fall and it’s inviting the community to mark the occasion in a special way.

GSTF is seeking to reconnect with alumni and supporters across all of Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. The idea is to have them record personal messages and gather artifacts for an historical exhibit.

“We have big plans in the works to paint the town Girl Scout green as we celebrate 100 years of championing girl leadership,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida. “Girl Scouts have impacted this community for nearly a century, and we want to showcase all our amazing Girl Scouts and alumni as part of our celebrations and storytelling.”

The first Girls Scout troop in Miami was formed in 1923. All Girls Scouts and Girl Scout moms of past and present are invited to share their stories at www.girlscoutsfl.org/share. Share your Girls Scouts cookie-selling experience or the first patch you earned. GSTS wants to hear from you.

Along with documenting a century of Girl Scouting, the organization will celebrate with community activations to paint the town Girl Scout green, commemorative patches, and other special events.

If you’d like to find out more or have artifacts to share, connect via email at communications@girlscoutsfl.org.