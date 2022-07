DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County plans to offer a free, virtual class on rabbit care and behavior.

The hour-long class, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 23, will teach lessons on litter box training, bunny bonding, rabbit health and behavior issues.

Those who are interested in registering for the course should call or text 954-579-5101 or email underdogbehavior@gmail.com.