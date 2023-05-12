Does 305 mom prefer Michelin-starred restaurants? Here is the new list

MIAMI – Michelin’s recent Florida edition of the prestigious guide includes a list of top restaurants in Miami-Dade County just in time for Mother’s Day celebrations.
The newest to receive the coveted award is the Tambourine Room, a French-Asian restaurant by Tristan Brandt at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Ave., in Miami Beach.
The two restaurants to receive the Bib Gourmand award this time were Jaguar Sun, at X Miami, at 230 NE 4 St., in downtown Miami, and Rosie’s at 7127 NW 2 Ave., in Miami’s Little River.
The list only includes 10 more restaurants awarded with one star and one with two stars. The Miami-Dade dining scene doesn’t have any restaurants with three stars yet.
One-star: “Very good”
- Ariete at 3540 Main Hwy., in Miami’s Coconut Grove
- Boia De at Bravo Supermarkets, at 5205 NE 2 Ave., in Miami’s Design District
- COTE at 3900 NE Ave., in Miami’s Design District
- The Den at Sushi Azabu, at 161 Ocean Drive, in Miami Beach
- El Cielo at 31 SE 5 St., in Miami’s Brickell area
- Hidden at 313 NW 25 St., in Miami’s Wynwood
- Le Jardinier at 151 NE 41 St., in Miami’s Design District
- Los Felix at 3413 Main Highway, in Miami’s Coconut Grove
- Stubborn Seed at 101 Washington Ave., in Miami Beach
- The Surf Club Restaurant at 9011 Collins Ave., in Miami-Dade’s Surfside
Two-star: “Worthy”
- L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon is at 151 NE 41 St., in Miami’s Design District