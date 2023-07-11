Wilton Manors man rolls out creative marketing campaign with his dog

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – There’s a brand new marketing campaign rolling around Wilton Manors with the best mascot possible.

Most people see their pets as family. We saw that daily during the pandemic when so many worked from home with their pets right by their side.

But one local marketing guru has found a way to take his dog Doris Day to work every day outside the home.

And as Local 10 animal advocate Jacey Birch found out, his pup is helping him bring in the big bucks.

“I love bringing my dog everywhere,” Marcus Verrill said. “So usually, where I am, she is. So I said, ‘Why don’t I build her a backpack and I can bring her with me.”

And that backpack is their family business.

“I noticed here where they are lacking in the marketing is repetitive marketing and out on the street, sidewalks, bike lanes, so I’m like, OK, let’s pull something together and make it happen,” he said.

Verrill is the owner of In Your Face Marketing and wanted to bring his advertising idea front and center, and make sure it was in your face!

But not just with an LED screen on both of their backs. This team is always on the move. They walk, they bike ride and they Segway all over town in Wilton Manors.

“If I could get her on roller skates, she would be roller skating, but I don’t think she can do that,” Verrill joked.

Business owners can buy up space on the LED screen worn by the duo.

“They love the idea with Doris Day,” Verrill said. “Once I told them, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s even better. This is going to be amazing!”

Verrill may be the one with all the innovation, but it’s Doris Day that is the popular pup in the city, and not just with the people walking by, but with the pups everywhere too.

Trip Meeker, of Papa Duke’s Deli, told Local 10 he loved the idea of advertising his deli on the back of his and his dog’s favorite pup.

“Who doesn’t look at a dog walking down the street? So I think it will draw a lot of attention,” Meeker said. “I’m excited to see the buzz that it creates.”

So if you’re in Wilton Manors, look out for these two and wave hi to Doris Day, and Verrill too!

If you would like to find out more about marketing with Verrill or just follow Doris Day, you can find them on social media.

Facebook: @DorisDay123456

Twitter: @DorisDay123456

YouTube: @DorisDay1

Instagram: @DorisDay.1