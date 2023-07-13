After Aretha Franklin’s will ruling, rewatch a touching celebration of her life from 2018

Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

With news this week that a jury decided a document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch was a valid will, it brought back to mind the unforgettable tribute paid to the “Queen of Soul” at her funeral nearly five years ago.

This happened in 2018 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most watched viral videos.

A sea of pink Cadillacs, a stirring rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Jennifer Hudson, and a packed church filled with celebrities and dignitaries were just a few highlights of the celebration of Franklin’s life, which led to viral videos with millions of views that can be seen below.

On Aug. 31, 2018, thousands packed the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit to honor Franklin, who passed away on Aug. 16, 2018 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Watch the videos above to reflect back on when the world said goodbye to such an entertainment icon.