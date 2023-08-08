At Broward shelter, more than 700 dogs and cats need homes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Animal Care has its annual Clear the Shelter campaign going on through Thursday, Aug. 31.

During the month, Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees. There are 700 dogs and cats at the shelter that are in need of homes, according to the organization.

Attiyya Atkins of the Fort Lauderdale shelter says: “We have dogs that you can take on a hike or walk. Whatever your lifestyle is, we have a match for you an we know how important that the love that pets provide for people. We have dogs and cats and all are adoptions are free.”

Each adoptable dog and cat is spayed/neutered; vaccinated and microchipped. A Broward County license tag is also included.

At the end of the month, Animal Care will host a weekend-long event beginning Friday, Aug. 25 with giveaways from local businesses, a Family Fun day on Saturday, Aug. 26, and a chance to see our dogs interact with each other in playgroups on Sunday, Aug. 27. Free-roaming cat rooms and the “Tails and Tales” library will be open.

“Clear the Shelters is an amazing event,” says Animal Care Director Emily Wood. “We are happy to be a part of it. We would really like the community support to help find homes for dogs and cats. They deserve a happy family.”

Broward County Animal Care is located at 2400 SW 42nd Street, Fort Lauderdale. The shelter is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Adopters can visit Broward.org/Animal to preview all available pets.

The nationwide event is responsible for helping more than 850,000 pets find homes in the past nine years.