Halloween celebrations kick off this weekend across South Florida

MIAMI – It’s Halloween weekend and there are tons of events happening across South Florida. Some are spooky enough for just the adults and others are for the entire family to enjoy.

One place that will test your fears is Nightmare Village at Xtreme Park in Broward County.

Around every bend of Nightmare Village, there’s something spooky for everyone.

They have a kids’ haunted house this weekend, but the scares go on through Halloween with two brand new haunted houses.

You’ll run into creepy strangers, killer clowns, zombies and more.

But if you think this is too much for your family, you can test your luck at Frost Science.

“This year, the major difference is the amount of decorating we’re doing. We’re really going all out and we have a science show that guests can experience,” said Dr. Cassie Freund, director of science communications at the Frost Science Museum.

Frost Science is hosting a spooky science event this year.

“We’re going to have a mad scientist lab where kids can go in and touch things and do experiments in a very spooky setting,” Freund said.

Families can also see underwater pumpkin carving, pumpkin explosions and there will be five levels of trick or treating.

Things are getting scary in the Design District too.

The Little Lighthouse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved children and their families, is hosting its annual children’s Halloween party on Saturday.

The free event will have live music and performances.

“Most importantly, giving these children a fun, safe environment to trick-or-treat in,” said Jonathan Babicka, executive director of Little Lighthouse Foundation.

Little Lighthouse Foundation is also collecting and delivering costumes to kids to make sure they have fun this Halloween.

“The Children’s Halloween Party is solely open to youth and families from invited LLF partner facilities,” the organization said in a statement. “The event is open to the community for volunteer opportunities.”

And there is plenty going on this weekend for adults too.

E11even nightclub in Miami will have a different celebrity or DJ performing with Halloween themes each night, so come dressed to impress.

Over in Brickell, Blackbird Ordinary is hosting free events that come with no tricks but all treats.

“We’re transforming this space into Mario World theme. We have inflatable Bowser, giant mushroom, couple other mushrooms, jellyfish,” Blackbird general manager Jason Dwarzski said.

There will be live music from local DJs and Mario-inspired drinks like the warp pipe made with tequila.

Click here for more Halloween events happening across South Florida.